No injuries, suspect in custody after shots fired at police on South Side

CHICAGO — A person is in custody and a weapon was recovered after shots were fired at Chicago police officers Monday morning, according to police. No one was injured in the incident.

Police said officers responded to calls of a person with a gun just blocks from CPD headquarters in the 3600 block of South Indiana Avenue at approximately 7 a.m. and observed a man who matched the description of the call.

Officers attempted to approach the man who then fled on foot before turning around firing one shot toward the officers.

The officers were not struck and did not return fire toward the subject. The man was placed into custody in the 200 block of East 35th Street and charges are currently pending.