No injuries reported after shots fired at police on Far South Side

CHICAGO — No injuries were reported after a gunman opened fire toward two Chicago police officers on the Far South Side Saturday evening, police said.

Police said two officers were on patrol in the 11500 block of South Perry at approximately 9:03 p.m. when they say a man holding what appeared to be a gun in between two houses.

The officers reversed their vehicle to look in between the houses when the man raised his weapon and fired shots towards the police vehicle, striking a rear tire on the vehicle.

The man fled the scene on foot and officers did not return fire.

The incident comes just under 48 hours after two Chicago police officers were wounded in a shooting on the city’s West Side.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.