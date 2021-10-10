No injuries after shots fired at Harvey police officer

HARVEY, Ill. — No one is injured after shots were fired at a Harvey police officer Saturday night, according to police.

Police said an off-duty Harvey police officer on his way to work was shot at by an unknown perpetrator near the intersection of 154th Street and Woods Street. The perpetrator caused a car crash while fleeing the scene and is not in custody.

The officer was uninjured but was taken to a local hospital and has been released in good condition.

The incident remains under investigation.