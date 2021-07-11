No injuries after CPD officer fires gun at armed man in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO – Authorities say a man brandishing a knife towards Chicago police officers was not struck after an officer discharged their service weapon.

Police say the incident occurred around 7:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of W. Devon Ave. in Chicago’s West Rogers Park neighborhood.

Officers responding to an assault in progress call encountered an armed man, according to police. One CPD officer shot towards the subject, police said. Another CPD officer then tased the man.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

One officer was also taken to the hospital for “observation,” police added.

Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.

Read more Chicago news headlines and stories here.