No charges filed against suspects in deadly West Side SWAT standoff

CHICAGO — No charges will be filed in connection to a SWAT standoff in the city’s North Austin neighborhood Friday, marking the second instance within a week where the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office has not pursued charges in a case connected to a death.

Friday morning, residents in North Austin were surrounded by a heavy police and SWAT presence after officers were called to a home near the corner of West Potomac Avenue and North Mason Avenue.

Two vehicles then pulled up, with occupants leaving the cars and firing shots towards a home.

The people inside the home returned fire, eventually killing one of the gunmen from outside, with multiple other people being injured.

Police pursued charges, however the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office rejected those charges, saying it was mutual combat.

This is the same result that came from a deadly fight between two teens in Schaumburg last Tuesday.

Manuel Porties Jr. died after being stabbed during a one-on-one fight that was recorded by bystanders. Porties Jr.’s family told WGN that prosecutors declined charging the other teen, saying it was mutual combat.

Chicago police continue to investigate the North Austin SWAT incident and it’s unknown if other charges will be pursued.