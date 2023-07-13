FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. — The man charged with murdering a 9-year-old boy in Franklin Park is being held without bond.

Javier Murillo, 37, of Melrose Park appeared in court Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with first-degree murder following the July 8 death of Ulysses Campos.

According to police, around 10:15 p.m., Ulysses was playing near an alley in the 2800 block of Elder Lane when a disturbance occurred. Shots were fired from a moving vehicle and Ulysses was hit in the chest.

Campos has been lighting fireworks with his father and cousins as part of a birthday celebration for their grandmother.

Prosecutors said Murillo drove into an alley and got into an argument with Campos’ father before firing shots.

Once first responders arrived, Ulysses was taken to Loyola Hospital in Maywood where he was pronounced dead, just two weeks shy of his 10th birthday.

Murillo will return to court next month.