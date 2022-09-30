CHICAGO — A man charged with several felony counts for allegedly attacking a CTA passenger with a glass bottle on the Red Line was denied bond during a court appearance Friday afternoon.

A Cook County judge ordered confinement for Solomon Washington, calling him a threat to the community.

According to court records, Washington has had seven misdemeanor convictions, five of those for criminal trespassing to property. The 30-year-old has also failed to appear in court eleven times.

“We were definitely able to remove this dangerous offender from the CTA,” said Brendan Deenihan, CPD’s Chief of Detectives.

On Sunday, Sept. 24, Washington allegedly hit the 44-year-old man in the head with a glass bottle, causing him to bleed. The following day, Washington also reportedly punched a 46-year-old man in the face and robbed him, according to investigators.

Police in south suburban Glenwood helped identify Washington as a suspect.

“Glenwood was also very familiar with this subject and they are the ones that actually affected the arrest, so thank you to Glenwood for identifying this defendant as well and placing him into custody,” Deenihan said.

A Cook County judge ruled that Washington is not allowed to have contact with complaining witnesses and must stay away from CTA buses or trains.