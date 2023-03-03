CHICAGO — The man accused of fatally shooting Chicago police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso is being held without bond.

Steven Montano, 18, is charged with murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated discharge of a firearm near a school, interfering with reporting domestic violence and one count of assault, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Montano was shot twice in the head by Vasquez-Lasso and taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to police. As of Friday, he was still in critical condition in the ICU at Stroger Hospital.

Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was investigating a domestic-related call around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of South Spaulding when police said Montano shot him.

Montano’s 37-year-old girlfriend, who he was living with, called 911 after the two began arguing about their living conditions and relationship, according to details released in bond court. While she was on the phone, he grabbed her phone, hung up and threw it.

He then went back inside and jumped out a window when officers arrived, according to the bond court information. As he started running, an officer noticed he had a gun.

Vasquez-Lasso and his partner saw Montano running and Vasquez-Lasso gave chase, according to the information. Montano jumped fences, asked neighbors to hide his gun in their garage and eventually ran to a nearby elementary school.

Details read in bond court on Friday reveal Montano was just feet away from Vasquez-Lasso when he started shooting. Vasquez-Lasso gave several commands for Montano to stop running before shots were fired.

In bond court on Friday, officials said Vasquez-Lasso was shot three times, including in the head. Montano fired five shots at him.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he later died.

This all happened near an elementary school. Authorities in bond court said kids saw the shooting and were hiding, including under a slide.

Authorities in bond court said Montano ran away after shooting Vasquez-Lasso and refused to listen to other officers. He was tased and eventually put into handcuffs.

The next court date is March 22.