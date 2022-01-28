No bail for man accused of shooting at CPD officer during Loop traffic stop

CHICAGO — The man suspected of shooting at a Chicago police officer during a traffic stop in the Loop Wednesday night was denied bail Friday afternoon.

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, CPD officers initiated a PIT maneuver in the 300 block of East Wacker Drive after a license plate reader camera spotted a reported stolen Honda.

In court Friday, prosecutors allege Edgardo Perez, 24, shot at a uniformed CPD officer with a 9MM Glock that had an extended clip.

The officer was hit by glass from a shattered car window. Police fired back, striking Perez three times.

The entire incident was captured on a POD camera.

Perez now faces multiple charges including attempted murder. He showed up to court in a wheelchair and was denied bail after the judge said he “poses too much of a danger to the community.”

Perez claimed that he found the Honda on Howard Street in Skokie with the keys inside and has been driving it ever since.

Noel Centeno, 20, was driving the car that night, prosecutors said. The judge placed him on a $250,000 bond.

Jesse Sanchez, 21, faces a gun charge for allegedly being found with a chrome revolver in the backseat. In court, Sanchez admitted that the gun was his.

At the time of the incident, the driver, Centeno, was facing a warrant due to bail violations in a pending gun case.