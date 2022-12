CHICAGO — A man from New Orleans was extradited to Chicago and charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man in Englewood this year.

Marnell Briggs was extradited to O’Hare Wednesday and subsequently charged with first-degree murder from a warrant.

Back on the afternoon of March 7, police responded to a retail store in the 6600 block of South Morgan. A 20-year-old man was shot and killed following a verbal altercation, police said.

Briggs is due in bond court on Friday.