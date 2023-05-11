CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating two break-ins to a new business in Edison Park.

One of those was caught on camera as thieves rummaged through the store in the 6700 block of North Northwest Highway before taking off.

It happened in an area made up of mom-and-pop shops, restaurants and a new business now left to deal with the cleanup after the separate break-ins in less than 24 hours.

Video from around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday shows what police said is five males who smashed through the front window of HQ Sneakers and Streetwear.

They grabbed a handful of merchandise, including clothing and shoes, and then left in a white sedan and a white pickup truck.

The second one happened around 10:30 p.m. when two people kicked in the door and took merchandise, according to police.

The store was open less than two weeks before the crimes happened.

“It’s devastating,” Michelle Martin, the owner of Penny Bird boutique, said. “Just the idea of a business being broken into that you’ve worked so hard to try to create.”

Martin has had her boutique on the block for about six months and said she’s sorry to hear this happened.

She knows it’s not easy to run a store, let alone have something like this happen so soon after opening.

“You don’t want any crime in your neighborhood,” Martin said. “We do take safety precautions here but it does make me think, do I need to do a little bit more?”

Martin said it’s a family-oriented neighborhood with lots of people walking around.

She hopes when the business is able to re-open again, they don’t experience anything else like this.

“The neighborhood’s been super welcoming to us as a business and I hope they can extend it to the business across the street as well,” Martin said.

No arrests have been made in either burglary and Area Five detectives are investigating.