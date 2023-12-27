CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department issued a community alert after a string of armed robberies believed to be committed by the same group of suspects over the last week.

According to the Chicago Police Department, at least 20 armed robberies believed to be connected have been reported on the Near North and West Side of the city since Tuesday, Dec. 19.

While in a handful of cases victims were physically unharmed, CPD said in at least seven of the incidents, victims were reportedly hit in the head or face with the butt of a handgun.

Three other victims were also shot during armed robberies in the last two days, which detectives believe to be connected to the same group of suspects.

Police said in most incidents, between three to four suspects, described as males between 17 and 25-years-old, wearing dark clothing and ski masks, approached the victims after getting out of a white Nissan Maxima. In at least one incident, suspects reportedly drove up in a blue sedan, possibly a Nissan.

In these incidents, the suspects, according to CPD, robbed the victims at gunpoint. In one case, investigators said the suspects pointed a gun at a witness to a robbery before chasing that victim down an alley.

In one of the incidents, a suspect pointed a handgun at a victim after they witnessed a robbery. The victim was then chased by three suspects down an alley.

Detectives said the incidents happened between Dec. 19 and Dec. 27, oftentimes in the morning hours, between 3:45 a.m. and just after 7 a.m.

No suspects have been taken into custody at this time and the investigation into all incidents remain ongoing, police said.

CPD report that the suspects are currently using a gray or silver SUV for their latest armed robberies.

Police also reported an attempted armed robbery happened on the 4300 block of West Armitage Avenue in Chicago’s Hermosa neighborhood on Monday, where a 29-year-old man was shot in the thigh.

It is not clear whether it’s being investigated as being connected to any of the other incidents listed in the community alert Wednesday.

A master technician and sales representative for Universal Security, Brandon Pina, also lives in the Hermosa neighborhood where the incidents occurred.

Pina said he wants to see a stop to the violence and worries about the impact the recent crime is having on family-run businesses and people living, working, and going to school in the neighborhood.

The Chicago Police Department wants to remind the public to be aware of your surroundings, never resist during a robbery, take note of any physical characteristics, and call 911.

If approached by a witness to the incident, CPD recommends asking for their contact information, and provide that to authorities.