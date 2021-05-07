National Guard equipment stolen during several car break-ins in Morgan Park

CHICAGO — Military weapons and equipment were stolen from at least two Illinois National Guard cars in Morgan Park during several car break-ins, according to a Chicago police source.

The car break-ins happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday. Some of the cars were parked at the Black Cat Lounge parking lot, 1640 W. 115th St., and some were parked on a street nearby. Weapons and bullet proof vests were taken.

WGN has reached out to the National Guard for comment but has not yet heard back.

The Black Cat Lounge has security cameras, but it isn’t known if they were able to capture footage that can help in the investigation.

Police said the number of cars that were broken into was five, but witnesses said it may have been closer to 12.

No one has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.