CHICAGO — Charges have been filed against a Chicago man accused of fatally shooting a teen girl in the city’s Kenwood neighborhood in early March.

Steven Goodman, 37, from the city’s Austin neighborhood is facing a first-degree murder charge and a murder-for-hire charge, Chicago police said in a news release on Saturday.

Authorities say the shooting happened on Wednesday, March 1, in the 4500 block of South Drexel Boulevard. According to police, the 17-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound and succumbed to her injuries several days later after turning 18.

Police say Goodman was arrested in connection to the shooting several months later on Thursday, Sept. 14 in the 5100 block of West 73rd Street in Bedford Park, Ill.

Authorities say Goodman will appear in Central Bond Court on Sunday, Sept. 17.