CHICAGO — Chicago police say multiple people were shot Tuesday night in Washington Park, although an exact number of victims is unknown.

CPD spokesperson Tom Ahern said ambulances transported several people to the University of Chicago Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

According to Chicago fire personnel, ambulances transported four people to the hospital.

Chicago police are expected to provide an update shortly.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN news for updates.