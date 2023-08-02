CHICAGO — Four people, including a 2-year-old boy, have been hospitalized following two shootings on Chicago’s South Side Wednesday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Departments, officers responded to the intersection of 81st Street and Elizabeth Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on reports of a shooting just before 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

CPD reported that four victims were standing on the sidewalk on the 1200 block of West 81st Street when a Black vehicle with multiple suspects exited the car and began shooting.

A 29-year-old male was shot in the foot at the intersection of 81st and Elizabeth Street was reportedly taken to a local hospital in good condition.

The Chicago Fire Department also reports that a 23-year-old female was also shot multiple times near the 81st Street and Ashland Avenue intersection and she was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Also, a 2-year-old boy was also shot in the foot and hospitalized in fair condition.

A 62-year-old male reportedly was reportedly shot in the back and hospitalized in stable condition.

No suspects have been taken into custody, but police are searching for a Black vehicle that the suspects were in during the incident.

No further information has been made available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

