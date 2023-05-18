CHICAGO — Police are searching for multiple individuals involved in armed robberies that took place 20 minutes apart in Logan Square Thursday morning.

Police reported that a man was standing outside near the 2400 block of West Cortland Avenue around 4:35 a.m. when three men exited a blue sedan, battered the man and took his belongings. The men then fled in the sedan southbound.

The man sustained lacerations and was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital in fair condition.

No weapons were observed.

Later, around 4:50 a.m. police reported that a 63-year-old man was outside near the 3200 block of West Fullerton when four people inside a red sedan approached, demanding money and displaying firearms.

The man gave his personal property and the men fled eastbound. The man was not injured.

According to police, a 29-year-old woman was walking near the 2200 block of North California Avene around 4:55 a.m. when a blue sedan approached.

Two men exited the vehicle displaying firearms and took the woman’s personal property before fleeing northbound in the sedan. The woman was not injured.

There is currently no one in custody and police are currently investigating the incidents.