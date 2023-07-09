CHIAGO — Chicago police issued an alert over multiple armed robberies conducted on Divvy bikes in the city’s Loop over the past month.

According to police, a group of two to four armed individuals approached victims, threatening force and taking their belongings. In one incident an automobile was taken.

Police also said Divvy bikes were also used by individuals in many of the incidents.

100 block of South State St on June 19, 2023 at 2:30 AM.

400 block of South LaSalle St on June 25, 2023 at 1:50 AM.

0-100 block of North Michigan Ave on June 25, 2023 at 2:04 AM.

0-100 block of West Congress Pkwy on June 25, 2023 at 2:16 AM.

100 block of North Dearborn Ave on June 25, 2023 at 2:40 AM.

0-100 block of East Madison St on June 25, 2023 at 3:00 AM.

0-100 block of South Wells St on June 25, 2023 at 4:22 AM.

600 block of South Plymouth Ct on June 26, 2023 at 5:20 AM.

600 block of South State St on June 26, 2023 at 5:30 AM.

0-100 block of South Michigan Ave on June 26, 2023 at 5:35 AM.

1100 block of South Michigan Ave on June 26, 2023 at 5:50 AM.

1100 block of South Michigan Ave on June 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM.

1100 block of South Wabash Ave on June 26, 2023 at 6:50 AM.

100 block of North State St on July 7, 2023 at 1:05 AM.

0-100 block of West Washington St on July 7, 2023 at 1:45 AM.



Police described the group of two to four individuals between the ages of 15 and 25 wearing dark-hooded sweatshirts, dark jeans and black ski masks.

Police encourages the public to be aware of their surroundings, to never pursue a fleeing assailant and call 911 immediately.

If any information is recovered on any of the incidents, contact area three detectives at (312)-744-8263.