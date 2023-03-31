CHICAGO — Multiple 7-Eleven locations were robbed on the city’s Far North Side Friday morning.

According to police, two armed men entered a 7-Eleven store near the 1400 block of West Montrose Street and approached the clerk demanding property.

The men fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Another robbery was reported at a 7-Eleven location near the 1500 block of West Lawrence Avenue a few minutes later. Police say the men took an undisclosed amount of cash and left in a blue SUV.

Police reported of another robbery at a convenience store near the 3000 block of North Pulaski Road around 2:00 a.m.

Two male offenders fled the establishment in a black SUV with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There is currently no one in custody for any of the robberies and police are investigating the incidents.

Earlier this week, police reported of multiple armed robberies at 7-Eleven locations all over the city.