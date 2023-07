‘Muddy,’ a blue K9 statue outside of the Chicago Police Foundation offices in River North. (Courtesy: Chicago Police Foundation)

CHICAGO — ‘Muddy,’ the K9 police dog statue found outside of the Chicago Police Foundation offices in River North, was stolen Tuesday morning.

Muddy the blue K9 police dog statue.

Muddy with visitors.

Muddy at Christmas.

According to CPD, the statue was stolen sometime after 9 a.m. in the 700 block of North Dearborn Street.

Police have no one in custody.

If you or someone you know has information on where ‘Muddy’ may be, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.