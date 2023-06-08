CHICAGO — A teen’s mom said he is the victim of a racially motivated attack in Wicker Park.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, the teen said a man followed him home and attacked him.

The teen’s mother said her 16-year-old son was headed home after playing basketball at Wicker Park.

Along the way, she said the man followed him home near Ellen Street and Marion Court.

That’s when she said it escalated and the man got out of his vehicle and began physically attacking the teen.

Nicole Harvey said the man accused the teen of trying to create problems, carjack and rob people and called him a racial slur.

“Like it was just really mean and hateful,” Harvey said.

Her two other sons, who had just arrived home, saw the fight and went to break it up and call police.

“No one knew,” Nicole Harvey said. “If they wouldn’t have pulled up, he could’ve been beat to death in the street and we wouldn’t have knew. Just the thought of just what if is terrifying.”

Chicago police did arrest a 37-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Police said he faces three counts of battery causing bodily harm, all misdemeanor charges.

Harvey said it does bring her peace that he was arrested but is concerned the confrontation will leave a lasting impact on all of her sons.