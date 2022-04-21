CHICAGO — Lilibeth Garcia says her anxiety is still high since a pair of carjackers briefly stole her car with her kids inside.

She says she hasn’t been able to eat or sleep since this happened.

At that moment, I couldn’t even breathe,” Garcia said. “I couldn’t even take a breath. I would have never thought in seconds this happened. Not only that, but my [fiancé] was in the car.”

Chicago police say the car theft happened in the 2100 block of N Lincoln Park just after 8 p.m. last night as Garcia and her soon-to-be-husband delivered packages.

“My [fiancé] proposed to me, and we are trying to get that money for our wedding,” she said.

Last night, Garcia says a white car pulled up with two men inside.

“While my [fiancé] was shutting the door in the back where we have our packages, someone just came through the side and got into the driver’s seat,” Garcia said.

Describing the offenders to WGN News, Garcias said the man was about 6 feet tall and wearing all black with a skinny build, believed to be in their 20s or 30s.

The suspect drove off with her 1-year-old and a 5-year-old in the back seat. Garcia says her fiancé tried to stop them but couldn’t.

“His knee is injured right now,” she said.

Garcia adds that she thought she would never see her children again. Her prayers were answered, however. Authorities found the car in the 2000 block of N. Stockton with the children inside.

They were unharmed.

No suspects are in custody.

While Garcia says the damage to her vehicle will cost around $10,000, she remains thankful that her children are safe in her arms again.

“As a mother, it hurts,” she said. “You have your two children. You give birth to them. Losing them is the hardest thing.”