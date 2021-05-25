Mother of son fatally shot in Tri-Taylor calls for killer to be held ‘accountable’

CHICAGO – Lakeisha Williams says she hasn’t stopped crying – her eyes swollen nearly shut from tears of losing her 17-year-old son.

Williams says her son, Keshawn Williams, played instruments and attended Walt Disney High School.

“He was not a thug out here on the street. All he was was a gamer. He was a gamer,” she said. “Y’all took my son from me. Y’all took my son.”

Speaking about a grief shared by far too many in the community, Williams says she wants justice.

“I want someone to take accountability for this,” she said. “I need someone to be accountable for this.”

Details on the incident remain vague but Chicago police said an unknown offender in a silver BMW pulled up and shot Williams and another 17-year-old in the 500 block of S. Oakley Boulevard around 9 p.m. Monday.

Williams was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and was later pronounced dead. The other 17-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition after being shot in the right shoulder.

At least 12 people have been shot, two fatally, since 4 p.m. Monday in Chicago. This year, police have investigated more than 1,200 shootings and more than 230 homicides.

“We are at the point where we are in a war zone whether you realize it or not,” said pastor and community leader Donovan Price. “Whether the people in power speak about it or not. The fact of the matter is, we live in a war zone.”

Masheeta Lindsey, Williams’ aunt, wishes she was there for him when he got shot but says what hurt worse is knowing that her nephew died alone.

“He was alone when he passed away,” she cried. “They wouldn’t let his mother me or my sister in the room with him and we raised him.”