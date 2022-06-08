Woman was the victim of an armed carjacking two months before the shooting

CHICAGO — A mother of two’s night out turned tragic when shots rang Sunday of Memorial Day weekend.

Cynthia Jones says her goddaughter, 40-year-old Takisha McArthur, has been recovering at the University of Chicago Hospital after being shot.

“I watched her grow up. She’s very energetic,” Jones said. “Very active, very happy person, and then, you know, it’s like ‘now what?’ Everything is uncertain right now.”

McArthur was driving to a party just before midnight on May 29 near the intersection of 51st and Prairie in Washington Park.

“They started shooting,” Jones said. “She was in the crossfire of two vehicles that were shooting at each other.”

McArthur was hit twice, one bullet traveling through her jaw, the other lodged in her brain before her car crashed. A witness called 911 and paramedics rushed her to the hospital to immediately undergo surgery.

“They removed the bullet but couldn’t remove the fragments because she had suffered some swelling of the brain,” Jones said.

It’s not the first time McArthur has been the victim of a violent crime. Just two months ago, she was carjacked while leaving her home.

“She was at gunpoint. They took her vehicle. The police later found it abandoned somewhere,” Jones said. “She was already scared from that experience.”

Loved ones now fear McArthur will be dealing with the mental toll of the shooting as she continues to heal. McArthur has remained hospitalized for 10 days.

“Her prognosis is a very long road to recovery,” Jones said. “She has difficulty walking. She’s very confused because of the blood and resting on her brain.”

Locals started a GoFundMe to aid in her recovery. Police have announced no arrests.

“I think it’s kind of like the wild west out here,” Jones said. “There’s no respect for life.”