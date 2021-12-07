Mother of 12-year-old shot in Loop says she was unaware girl was downtown or shot until days later

CHICAGO — The mother of a 12-year-old shot in the Loop over the weekend says her daughter did not get permission to go downtown — but is grateful her child is still alive.

At around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Chicago police responded to the 0-100 block of North Michigan Avenue on the report of a shooting. After an investigation, police believe an unknown suspect fired a shot into a group of people.

12-year-old Jayda Jones, who was in the group, was shot in the back and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition. Just hours later, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the 200 block of South Wabash.

Jayda’s mother, Ruthie Jones, says video captured the moment her daughter was shot Saturday night, a terrifying moment she didn’t even know happened until Monday morning.

“I had no knowledge of my child being down there. She’s 12, she would not have been at Millennium Park by herself. They barely go anywhere without me,” Ruthie Jones told WGN.

Ruthie Jones said her daughter did not have permission to go downtown, instead she was supposed to be sleeping over at her half-sister’s home in Calumet City. She said Jayda returned home Sunday night, but Ruthie Jones noticed something wasn’t right.

“She came home in pain. I said what’s wrong? She said, ‘I was at the park with my sister and I fell and hit my back, and I think I probably fractured something.’ I said, OK. I gave her a pain pill,” Ruthie Jones told WGN.

Still not realizing her daughter had been shot, Ruthie Jones took Jayda to the emergency room, however they were turned away because there were no beds available. The next day they went to another hospital.

“When the x-ray came back, we saw a bullet by her spine. It was still in her. So I said, I’m not going to be mad at you, where were you at and what happened to you. And she said Millennium Park,” Ruthie Jones said.

The x-ray shows how close the bullet came to Jayda’s spine. It ruptured her kidney and went through her spleen. She is currently in fair condition.

While Jayda is recovering, police are still investigating what took place downtown Saturday night.

Ruthie says gun violence is a problem for Chicago and has had a gun pulled out on her and her daughter before, which prompted them to leave Englewood.

“I moved to the suburbs because of everything happening in Chicago. But overall, running is not going to solve the problem. We have to be the change that we want to see in this world,” Ruthie Jones told WGN.



Ruthie Jones says Jayda is dealing with some internal bleeding, but is praying for the best.

No arrests have been made in the shootings.

