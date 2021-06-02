Mother, 1-year-old son shot inside South Austin apartment

CHICAGO — A mother and her 1-year-old son were shot inside their home in the South Austin neighborhood.



Just before midnight on Wednesday, a man fired shots through the window of their first-floor apartment on the 5200 block of West Congress Parkway.

The child was hit twice in the legs and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was stabilized. The mother was grazed by bullets on her body and hand and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

It is unknown if anyone else was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

No one has been taken into custody. No further information was provided.

The shooting comes as Chicago police are coming off a holiday weekend where they saw shootings and homicides at their lowest levels since 2013. CPD Supt. David Brown on Tuesday said the department says that’s still nothing to celebrate.