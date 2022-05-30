CHICAGO — Since the start of the Memorial Day weekend, there have been dozens of shootings across Chicago, including six fatally, according to city police.

Residents WGN News spoke to said the influx in crime left them no longer feeling safe in the city.

“Just disgusted,” resident Pam Bailey said. “Just disgusted. I don’t know what the answer is.”

Added Stephanie Hatchett: “We pay all this money to live down here and we can’t feel safe.”

CPD records show that more than 40 people have been wounded by gunfire since Friday.

In the River North neighborhood, in the 500 block of W. Erie, someone shot a woman while she sat in a parked car with a man. Police say four guys approached the vehicle around at 11 p.m. One of the four individuals reached into the car and punched the man in the face and another suspect shot the woman in the back.

The woman is in serious condition.

In the second incident, police said a 39-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were standing in an alley in the 300 block of W. Chicago around 2:15 a.m. Monday when they were shot at by two unidentified men, who fled the scene on foot.

Both shooting victims are in fair condition.

The holiday weekend also saw a 16-year was among five people seriously hurt following a shooting in Lawndale.

Authorities say the shooting happened after a fight broke out Sunday morning in the 800 block of Karlov Avenue.

In response to concerns surrounding a spike in shootings, CPD said in a statement: “To ensure public safety in all areas of the city, days off have been canceled for all full-duty sworn members ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend from Tuesday, May 24 until Tuesday, May 31.”

Despite Chicago police’s intentions, resident Christian Fitzhugh says additional action is needed.

“We need to get to the root issue,” Fitzhugh said. “The root issue is lack of opportunities. You got a lot of young people that don’t have parental help. They are locked up or killed or know someone killed. There’s a lot of desensitization.”

Police say the department may implement 12 hours tours of duty if necessary.