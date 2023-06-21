CHICAGO — Hundreds of Chicago teens met for another teen takeover Tuesday night at a gas station in Bronzeville.

The teens looted a store and broke windows at a gas station near East 31st Street and South Michigan Avenue.

No serious injuries were reported when the takeover began around 9:30 p.m.

“It was really horrible,” Vanessa Boyd said. “They had ransacked the store.”

Boyd and other Bronzeville residents described the tumultuous scene as mischief and mayhem.

“There was a whole bunch of kids out here and they were all in the gas station causing a mess,” Dennis Jones said.

According to witnesses, hundreds of teens and young people migrated from a gathering on the lakefront to the intersection near the gas station.

The crowd blocked traffic and in a few instances, even climbed up on the hoods of cars as motorists were startled. Eventually, windows were broken at the nearby gas station.

Chicago Police Department officers were called to disperse the crowd.

Residents are still in shock and are wondering how and why this happened.

“I’ve been here for 22 years now and like I said, I’ve never seen it like this,” Jones said.

“I always sit back and wonder what are the parents doing?” Dr. Brenda Peterson asked.

Zabrina Worthy-Dennis said it’ll take a team effort of parents, community leaders and others to provide more support and guidance for teens and young parents.

“Either the parent is working or they don’t have time or they’re too young and they don’t know themselves,” Worthy-Dennis said. “The problem is we’re just repeating the cycle.”

According to witnesses, at least one person was taken into custody but police haven’t confirmed if anyone was arrested. They also said an 18-year-old woman suffered a minor leg injury.