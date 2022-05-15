CHICAGO — Chicago police have charged a 17-year-old boy in connection with the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old Saturday night in Millennium Park near The Bean.

Authorities announced the juvenile faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon following the shooting death of Seandell Holliday.

According to the police, officers arrested the teen moments after he allegedly shot and killed Holliday in the 100 block of E. Madison Street.

The shooting prompted Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to ban unaccompanied minors from Millennium Park after 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

The teen will appear in court on Monday.