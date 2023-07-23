CHICAGO — Two migrant men were attacked near shelters in the last week, according to police.

Police said the first incident happened in the 2000 block of South Racine Avenue around 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday, where a 25-year-old man said he was walking down the street when five unknown offenders got out of a dark blue Hyundai Elantra, pulled out a handgun and demanded his personal property.

A brick was thrown toward the offenders’ vehicle, shattering the rear driver side window, which led to the offenders fleeing the scene.

The second incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of South Calumet Avenue. Police said a 35-year-old man was walking down the street when a vehicle pulled up and two unknown offenders got out before hitting the victim and taking his personal property.

The offenders then fled and the victim refused medical attention.

Police have no one in custody in relation to either incident.