CHICAGO — Charges were filed Monday against an out-of-state man accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy inside a downtown fast-food restaurant.

Bryan Sutton, 62, of Flint, Michigan faces felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under 13 and aggravated kidnapping after he allegedly entered a bathroom stall and sexually abused a minor inside the McDonald’s on N. Clark and Ontario in River North.

According to police, Sutton also assaulted a 61-year-old security officer who tried to stop him.

Officers arrested Sutton at the scene.

The boy arrived at Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Sutton is due in court on Tuesday.