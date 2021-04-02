Burglars throw bricks through Bronzeville dealership’s windows, steal 3 vehicles

CHICAGO — Surveillance video inside a Bronzeville auto dealership captured the moment three burglars threw bricks through a window and then stole three vehicles.

The robbery happened at around 2 a.m. Friday inside Rogers Auto Group, located in the 2700 block of South Michigan Avenue.

“It was a very – seemed to be very organized situation where the cars were taken very rapidly,” Russell said.

Russell said a neighbor noticed something was going on and called police. He said officers arrived in less than a minute, but the suspects were already gone.

“It’s something that we have to look at and we continuously look at security and how to better it, but we also have to look at how to provide the services that we do,” Russell said.

This break-in is the latest in a rash of thefts from car dealerships across Chicagoland. Just last weekend, Warrenville police say several people stole 15 luxury cars from a dealership – a $1,000,000 loss.

Des Plaines police said no one has been arrested after three suspects attacked a delivery driver and stole three vehicles from a dealer in February.

Russell said his dealership loves being a part of the Bronzeville community and he doesn’t want crimes like this to force more barriers between the business and its customers.

The dealership said the vehicles that were stolen have location technology and management expects them to be recovered soon.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.