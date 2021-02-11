Men lured on dating apps attacked, robbed in Kenwood: police

CHICAGO — Police are warning the public after two men were lured on a dating app and then robbed in two separate incidents in the city’s Kenwood neighborhood.

In both scenarios, a man arranged to meet with a person using a dating app. When the man arrived at the arranged location, he met with a woman who led him into a nearby residence. Once inside, the man was attacked by three men who took his personal property. Police said the man was then forced to go to a nearby ATM to withdraw money. In one of the robberies, the offenders took the man’s car and fled the scene.

The incidents happened on the 4700 block of South Ellis Avenue around 9 p.m. Tuesday and on the 1000 block of East 47th Street around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-747-8380.