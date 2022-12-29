CHICAGO — Two men are in the hospital after one of the men was speeding, crashed into a semi-truck and fired shots at a CCL holder who attempted to approach the scene in Near West Side.

According to police reports, a man driving a red dodge challenger was speeding near the 1000 block of South Desplaines Street Thursday morning around 3:30 a.m. when he crashed into a semi-truck.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

A 28-year-old CCL holder heard the crash and attempted to approach the scene when he saw the driver and passenger of the dodge armed with firearms who then began to fire shots at him.

The man was not hit and did not return fire.

The driver and passenger were transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. Police say they were uncooperative.

It is still unknown if the passenger sustained a gunshot wound to the hand or was injured from the traffic crash.

Police recovered two weapons from the dodge and no other injuries were reported.

This story is currently developing.