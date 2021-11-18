Men charged in killing of armored truck driver to appear in bond court

CHICAGO — Two men charged in a South Side double homicide and the double shooting of armored truck drivers that left one woman dead and another critically injured are appearing in bond court Thursday.

19-year-old Antwon Montgomery and 20-year-old Deandre Jennings are charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and armed robbery.

Chicago police said the pair shot two armored car guards and then allegedly killed their own accomplices a short time later.

This began Monday at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West 83rd Street on the South Side.

Four men approached the guards, 47-year-old Lashonda Hearts and her 46-year-old male co-worker while they were loading money into an ATM. The men approached and tried to rob them, with both guards sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

Hearts was shot six times and was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Hospital. The man was shot twice in the stomach and taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

Just a half hour later, police said the suspects were seen on surveillance video entering a strip mall in the 6700 block of South Stony Island Avenue and robbing a cell phone store.

Then, the men apparently turned on each other.

The accomplices, 21-year-old Naiquon Harper and 27-year-old George Holmes were found shot to death in a vehicle in the 8700 block of South Saginaw Avenue. Police said stolen cell phones were found inside the car.

A 911 caller reported seeing Jennings and Montgomery running inside a home on the same block, triggering a SWAT team response that led to both men being placed into custody.

“We are grateful for the hard work on this particular case and bringing two violent offenders to justice, thanks to the community coming forward . It is an example of how the community coming forward helps us do our job,” CPD Supt. David Brown said.

Both men are scheduled to appear in bond court early Thursday afternoon.