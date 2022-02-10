McDonald’s security guard battered after diner refuses to show proof of vaccine

A sign stands outside of a McDonald’s restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A McDonald’s security guard was battered Thursday morning after a diner refused to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination at a Near North Side location.

At around 9:15 a.m., police responded to a McDonald’s location in the 0-100 block of East Chicago Avenue on the report of a battery.

Police believe a male was eating inside when an uniformed security guard, 47, asked the diner to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination due to the city’s ongoing mandate.

Instead of showing it, police said the male began battering the security guard. The suspect fled the scene but was located to responding officers and placed into custody. The security guard’s condition is not known at this time.

Charges are pending.