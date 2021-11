CHICAGO — Police have charged a suburban man in connection with the September murder of a 35-year-old man in Bronzeville.

Hector Garcia, 29, of Maywood, is charged with attempted murder in the first degree and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Police identified Garcia as the man, who on Sept. 29, shot and killed a 35-year-old man in the 4500 block of S. Calumet Ave.

Garcia, who authorities arrested in Maywood, appeared in court on Wednesday.