Mayor, Supt. Brown join Chatham community leaders after mother killed in mass shooting

CHICAGO — Police continue to ask communities to partner with them after a mass shooting in Chatham over the weekend that took the life of a 29-year-old mother of three.

Kimfier Miles, 29, was killed and nine others were hurt when two men approached a group of people and opened fire around 2 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Prairie Avenue.

A community meeting called “Operation Wake Up” was held Monday night in the business district where the shooting took place.

“What happened here last week is totally unacceptable,” said 6th Ward Ald. Roderick Sawyer. “We all know that that was war declared on our community.”

Miles’ family said she was a devoted mom of three girls and she had a contagious laugh. The mass shooting is not the first incident that has neighbors worried.

Mayor Lightfoot and Chicago Supt. Brown said at the event that it will take teamwork to make the streets safer.

“There’s a lot of work that will need to continue to be done, I think there’s some viable leads, there’s some sense of what happened,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “But here’s the thing I ask of you – we cannot shelter the people who are picking up guns and destroying our neighborhoods.”

Some neighbors challenged the officials at the event by asking them if it was just a photo opportunity. Others decided to sign up to help police build trust in the community.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.