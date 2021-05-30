Matteson man charged with fatally striking woman with vehicle in Loop

Jamaal Huffman

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old Matteson man is charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle after police allege he fatally struck a 55-year-old woman Friday in the Loop.

Police said the woman was crossing at the intersection of Wabash Avenue and Jackson Boulevard just after 5:20 p.m. when she was struck by a red BMW driving northbound at a high rate of speed.

Witnesses say the vehicle was driving the wrong way.

The driver of the BMW, identified as Jamaal Huffman, attempted to flee the scene before being apprehended in the 200 block of S. Wabash and placed into custody without further incident.

The woman sustained blunt force trauma to the head and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Huffman is due in court on Monday.