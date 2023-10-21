CHICAGO — A search is underway for a man accused of climbing onto the tracks at a CTA Red Line stop in Wrigleyville, detectives say.

Mass Transit Detectives say they are searching for a man who walked onto the tracks at the Sheridan Station and then walked southbound on the tracks to the Addison Red Line Station.

According to detectives, the incident happened around 4:20 a.m. on Thursday.

CTA Security Cameras captured photos of the man who police believe to be between 30 and 40 years of age. In the photos, the man is seen wearing a dark blue quarter zip with white pants and dark shoes.

Detectives say the man is believed to stand between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-1 and weigh between 150 and 170 lbs. In the video captured at the station, the man is seen with brown or dark black hair and has a shaved head on the sides as well as a mustache.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4443 or dial 911.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.