CHICAGO — Police are searching for the offenders who stole a 52-year-old man’s vehicle from a South Side gas station with his 6-year-old grandson still inside.

Police said the incident happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday in the 6600 block of South Wentworth in the Englewood neighborhood.

The man told WGN he was driving his grandson to school and stopped at a gas station on the way.

According to police, the man left his Toyota Camry unattended with the 6-year-old boy inside, when three men entered the vehicle and fled the scene.

Shortly after, the offenders crashed into a fence in the 6800 block of South Perry. The men then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Police said the 6-year-old was located safely inside the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody at this time. Area One detectives are investigating.