CHICAGO — A manhunt is underway after a theft suspect kicked out the window of a police vehicle on I-290.

Just after 2 p.m., authorities arrested two catalytic converter theft suspects near Cicero and Erie.

Police said the theft occurred in DuPage County and on I-290, just before Austin Boulevard, Devin Revels, 27, allegedly kicked out a window of a police vehicle.

The transporting officer lost sight of Revels in the woods near Columbus Golf Course.

Authorities are still looking for him. Revels, 5’11”, 160 lbs., with a face tattoo, was last seen handcuffed wearing a tan shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.