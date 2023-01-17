CHICAGO — Police are searching for a man who went on a destructive homophobic rampage at a bar in the city’s Rogers Park neighborhood.

The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. Monday at R Public House on the 1500 block of West Jarvis.

Police said a man approached another man and a woman as they were exiting their vehicle, and began yelling homophobic slurs and threatening the victims — before walking away.

The pair then walked into R Public House, at which time the man returned and broke out a window of the bar with a hammer.

No one was injured. No one is in custody.

Illinois Rep. Kelly Cassidy took to Twitter to comment about the incident, saying, “In one of the most diverse and queer positive neighborhoods in the state no less. Sending love to the crew and customers who were in our neighborhood safe space tonight when that peace was shattered.”