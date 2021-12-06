Man wounded in shooting near Museum Campus

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting near Museum Campus Sunday night, according to police.

Police said the man was walking in the 1200 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. when he heard several shots and felt pain. The man did not know where the shots came from.

He was struck to the knee and taken to Gottlieb Hospital by a friend where he is in fair condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Three detectives.

