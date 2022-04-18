CHICAGO — A 53-year-old man was wounded in a shootout inside the Godfrey Hotel late Sunday night, according to police.

Police said the man was inside a room at the hotel in the 100 block of West Huron Street shortly after 11:35 p.m. Sunday when an unknown man began knocking on his door.

The unknown man then forced his way into the room, drawing a handgun and demanding the 53-year-old man’s belongings before firing shots towards him, grazing him to the head.

The 53-year-old man returned fire as the perpetrator fled the scene. The man was treated on scene by paramedics but refused transport to an area hospital.

There is no one in custody and a weapon was recovered by police.