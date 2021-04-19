Man, woman shot in parking lot of Popeye’s on West Side

CHICAGO — A man and a woman were seriously injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Popeye’s on the city’s West Side.

Police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of West Chicago Avenue in Humboldt Park. A 33-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were inside a vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot, when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to police.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and and was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was also transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.