CHICAGO — A double homicide investigation is underway after a shooting on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 8300 block of South Dorchester. Police said 19-year-old Denardo Buford and a 25-year-old woman were inside a parked vehicle when they were shot by two offenders, who then fled the scene on foot.

The man was shot multiple times in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was struck once in the torso and was transported to the same hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police.