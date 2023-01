CHICAGO — A man and woman were found fatally shot inside a home near Chicago’s South Side, city police said Monday.

Authorities said the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of S. Indiana Avenue sometime between 2 p.m. Sunday to 3 p.m. Monday.

Both victims were discovered with gunshot wounds to the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.