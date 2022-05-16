CHICAGO — An apparent murder-suicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Streeterville hotel room on Monday.

Officials with the Chicago Fire Department told WGN News that a man died by suicide. First responders rushed a wounded woman in critical condition to Northwestern Hospital. She was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Both suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities discovered the bodies just before 5 p.m. at the Warrick Allerton-Chicago Hotel, located in the 100 block of E. Huron, along the Magnificent Mile.

Hotel guest Beni Rincon said the shooting occurred in a room adjacent to his.

“I heard one bang and then I heard a female voice shout and then I heard the second shot,” Rincon said. “I didn’t think anything of it at first and then I heard security and come outside and saw the woman that it turns out had been shot.”

Police did not release additional details.

SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.