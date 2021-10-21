Man, woman charged with murder of 2-year-old girl in Marquette Park

CHICAGO — A man and a woman have been charged in the death of a 2-year-old girl in Marquette Park.

Police said Milixen Ardon, 24, and Wilfredo Cruz, 43, are charged with first-degree murder.

The toddler, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Alisson Zelaya, was in a home on the 6600 block of South California Avenue around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to police. She was unresponsive and taken to Holy Cross Hospital with “injuries consistent with child abuse.”

She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Ardon and Cruz were taken into custody. They are expected to in court Friday.